Ban on protests in campus: Telangana HC issues notice to OU registrar

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has issued notices to the registrar of Osmania University in a petition challenging the circular that prohibits staging of dharnas, agitations and raising slogans in the varsity campus. The court directed him to file the counter affidavit by April 9.

Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy was dealing with a petition filed by law student Pinjari Rafi, who challenged the circular that was issued on March 13.

The circular warned that persons found involved in resorting to the banned activities would be dealt with seriously.

The petitioner objected to the restrictions and said that the circular was unconstitutional and in violation of article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution of India that guarantees citizens the ‘right to speech and expression’.

The counsel for the university submitted that the restrictions would apply only in the premises of colleges, department blocks and others, not in the entire campus.

However, the court directed the registrar to file a counter affidavit.