Ban on protests at OU is attack on democracy: KTR

Hyderabad: The BRS Working president and MLA K.T. Rama Rao on Sunday condemned the Congress government’s decision to ban protests at the Osmania University (OU), calling it a direct attack on democracy. He questioned whether this was the ‘spirit of democracy’ that Rahul Gandhi and the Congress had repeatedly spoken about while advocating for the right to protest.

“Is this the democratic right of protest that Rahul Gandhi and the Congress claimed to uphold? If the Congress party truly believed in democracy, why is it resorting to authoritarian measures to silence student voices?” Rama Rao asked.

Slamming the Congress party's double standards, Rama Rao reminded the public that the party, during its election campaign, had promised the right to protest as part of its ‘Seventh Guarantee’. However, in just over a year, the same Congress government had betrayed that promise by imposing restrictions on protests by the students.