 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Ban on protests at OU is attack on democracy: KTR

Telangana
DC Correspondent
16 March 2025 11:58 PM IST

"If the Congress party truly believed in democracy, why is it resorting to authoritarian measures to silence student voices?” Rama Rao asked

Ban on protests at OU is attack on democracy: KTR
x
MLA K.T. Rama Rao. (File)

Hyderabad: The BRS Working president and MLA K.T. Rama Rao on Sunday condemned the Congress government’s decision to ban protests at the Osmania University (OU), calling it a direct attack on democracy. He questioned whether this was the ‘spirit of democracy’ that Rahul Gandhi and the Congress had repeatedly spoken about while advocating for the right to protest.

“Is this the democratic right of protest that Rahul Gandhi and the Congress claimed to uphold? If the Congress party truly believed in democracy, why is it resorting to authoritarian measures to silence student voices?” Rama Rao asked.

Slamming the Congress party's double standards, Rama Rao reminded the public that the party, during its election campaign, had promised the right to protest as part of its ‘Seventh Guarantee’. However, in just over a year, the same Congress government had betrayed that promise by imposing restrictions on protests by the students.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
KTR KT Rama Rao (KTR) osmania university Revanth Reddy government democracy Student Protest 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X