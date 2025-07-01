Ban on Catching Large Fish in SRSP for July, August

Adilabad: The fisheries department on Tuesday issued orders banning the capture of large fish in the Sriram Sagar Project (SRSP), Kadam project, and the Godavari River during July and August, as this period coincides with the fish breeding season.

Officials explained that removing mature breeding fish would prevent any rise in the overall fish population. They noted that many large fish enter these water bodies with the floodwaters during the monsoon.

In a statement, Nirmal district fisheries officer D. Rajanarsaiah urged fishermen not to catch large fish in these areas for the next two months. He warned that any fishing nets or boats used to catch big fish in the SRSP, Kadam project, or Godavari River during this period will be confiscated. Rajanarsaiah added that over the past two days, several fishermen had caught sizeable fish in the Kadam project, and videos of these catches circulated widely on social media, prompting the department’s action.