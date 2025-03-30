Bamboo curtains make stylish, eco-friendly comeback in Hyderabad

Hyderabad:With the temperature soaring in summer, traditional bamboo curtains — once a familiar sight in Hyderabad’s old bungalows — are regaining popularity as an environmentally friendly way to keep the interiors cool. Artisans say these curtains can last up to five years and reduce indoor temperatures by at least 2º Celsius, making them a practical and sustainable choice.

One of the city’s largest markets for bamboo curtains is located in Malakunta, near the Ajanta Gate of the Exhibition Ground, where nearly 150 families have been crafting these handmade products for over four decades. Working in makeshift outdoor workshops, they slice and weave bamboo strips into rollable sheets that block harsh sunlight while allowing air to circulate.



“Skilled craftsmanship is essential,” explained Grandhi Sravani and Grandhi Umamaheshwar, a couple attending to a steady stream of orders under a small shade structure. “We have ready-made curtains, and we customise them to specific sizes based on contractor or interior designer requests.”



Sujatha, another artisan, noted that making bamboo curtains was primarily a three-month venture. “The rest of the year, we craft cane baskets and build traditional bamboo tents for weddings. I have two school-going children, so it’s a challenge to balance this work with caring for them,” she adds.



According to Yadamma Sujatha, bamboo artistry also features prominently in festivals such as Navratri, where decorative bamboo backdrops are common. “Bamboo work is coming back into trend,” she says.



Urging more people to try these traditional products, artisan Pilli Devi emphasised that every purchase supported families whose livelihoods depended on this trade. “When people buy bamboo curtains, they’re not only getting a stylish, eco-friendly product but also helping sustain our community,” she said.