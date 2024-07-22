Ball Beverage to Set Up Rs 700 cr Unit in Telangana: Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: Ball beverage and packaging, a unit of Ball Corporation, the global leader in making slender cans for beverage companies has come forward to set up their unit in the state for manufacturing their premium product – slender cans with an investment of Rs 700 crore, said industries minister D. Sridhar Babu.

The Ball (India) Corporation corporate affairs head Ganeshan met the minister at the Secretariat and informed him about their expansion plans in India. Sridhar Babu assured the state government’s support in terms of land and other basic facilities to set up their plant. Once the unit starts its production, it will provide direct employment to around 500 persons, Sridhar Babu said.

Ball Corporation specialised in making slim and slender aluminium cans that are used for wines and hard beverages.

The tin beer sold in the state is mainly bottled in Maharashtra. It hardly accounts for two per cent of total beer sales in the state as against 25 per cent in Karnataka and Maharashtra. The state has to make certain changes in its excise policy to allow the sale of tin-packed beers. This issue will be discussed with the Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and excise minister Jupally Krishna Rao, Sridhar Babu said.

Allowing tin-packed beers in 500 ml quantity would earn the state an additional annual revenue of Rs 285 crore, he said.