Balkampet Yellamma temple included in PRASHAD

Hyderabad: The Union tourism ministry has approved developmental works at Renuka Yellamma Devasthanam in Balkampet, Hyderabad, under the National Mission on Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD) scheme.

In a social media post on X, Union tourism minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat announced that a three-storey anna dana building with modern amenities, capable of accommodating over 200 people at a time, will be developed in an aesthetic style at a cost of `4.21 crore. The minister also shared the proposed design of the building.

Union minister for coal and mines G. Kishan Reddy, who was instrumental in including the temple under the PRASHAD scheme during his tenure as tourism minister, thanked Shekhawat for approving the project. He stated that the initiative would help preserve the spiritual heritage of the revered temple in Hyderabad.

The Balkampet Yellamma temple is dedicated to Goddess Yellamma, considered a form of Renuka, the mother of Lord Parashurama. The temple holds immense historical and cultural significance in Telangana. Believed to date back to the 15th century, it has a history spanning over 700 years. According to local lore, it was constructed after a rock with a goddess sculpture was discovered during a well-digging excavation.