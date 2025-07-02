Balkampet Yellamma Kalyanam Held With Devotion

HYDERABAD: The celestial wedding of Goddess Shakti and Lord Shiva—Balkampet Yellamma Kalyanotsavam—was celebrated with grand devotion on Tuesday at the renowned Balkampet Yellamma Temple in Hyderabad.

Nearly 60,000 to 70,000 devotees gathered to witness the divine wedding. On behalf of the state government, transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar and endowments minister Konda Surekha offered silk garments (pattu vastralu) to the deity as part of the rituals.

The celebrations began early, with the Abhishekam performed at 4 am. Devotees started arriving by 5 am to participate in the kalyanam. Arrangements were made by the state government with the support of GHMC, electricity and police departments. Devotees from across both Telugu states and other parts of the country attended the ceremony.

The wedding rituals commenced at 9 am, with the main ceremony held at 11.51 am, following the muhurtam fixed by temple priests. The Kalyanotsavam is traditionally performed every year on the first Tuesday of Ashada Masam.

Devotees offered bonam to Goddess Yellamma, who is also revered as Renuka Devi and Jala Durga. The idol is unique, residing in a reclining position nearly 10 feet below ground level, surrounded by water. As part of the ongoing festivities, the Rathotsavam (chariot procession) is scheduled for Wednesday evening.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said, “People pray to the Goddess for good rains, healthy crops and relief from ailments. When disaster struck Hyderabad and many lives were lost, Balkampet Yellamma stood as a divine protector. With several unfortunate incidents recently—fires and even a plane crash—I have prayed for the prosperity and well-being of all people across the state.”