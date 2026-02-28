Balkampet Temple Mandapam to be Ready by July

Hyderabad: Union minister G. Kishan Reddy announced that the four-floor prasada mandapam at the famous Balkampet Yellamma Temple, being built under the Centre’s Prashad (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive), will be completed by July ahead of the Bonalu festival.

After reviewing the progress of works, he said the first and second floors would house a dining hall and other facilities. He directed officials to finish construction by June and hand it over to the temple committee.

Earlier, Kishan Reddy attended the Vignan Vaibhav 2026 Space Convention Project Expo organised as part of National Science Day celebrations at the Indoor Stadium in Gachibowli. He highlighted India’s intellectual tradition, recalling Sir C.V. Raman’s discovery of the Raman Effect as proof of India’s scientific strength even under colonial rule.

He noted that India has now gained a leading position in science and technology, with global leaders at the recent AI Summit in Delhi recognising India as a key partner in technological advancement. Over the past 11 years, he said, India has emerged as a powerhouse in these fields.