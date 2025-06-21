Balkampet Temple Gets Rs 1 cr Donation from Nita Ambani

Hyderabad: Balkampet Yellamma Temple has received a ₹1-crore donation from Mumbai Indians owner Nita Ambani to fund the temple’s Annaprasadam (daily free-meal) programme, temple officials confirmed on Friday.

The contribution follows Mumbai Indians’ victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad here on April 23. According to temple executive officer Bolampally Krishna, Ambani’s mother and sister visited the shrine on match day, to pray for the team’s success. After the win, the temple committee formally requested support for development projects.

“We later received a call from Mrs Ambani’s office confirming a donation specifically for Annaprasadam,” Krishna told Deccan Chronicle. “The amount has been deposited, and the interest will sustain the free-meal service.”

Nita Ambani, who often visits the temple while in Hyderabad, has been seen praying at the shrine on several match days. Temple sources said she regularly seeks blessings for her franchise.

The donation comes as the temple prepares for the annual Renukadevi Ammavaru Kalyanamahotsavam, which draws more than 10 lakh devotees. Officials say the new endowment will help serve the influx of worshippers during the festival and throughout the year.