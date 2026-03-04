Balka Suman Appeals to Quash FIRs

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday heard two criminal petitions filed by former BRS MLA from Chennur, Balka Suman, seeking the quashing of two FIRs registered against him.

The first FIR was registered at the Chennur Town Police Station for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct during the recent municipal elections in Chennur. He was accused of staging a dharna at Ambedkar Chowk near the police station and making allegations against public representatives.

The second FIR was registered in 2024 at the Raidurgam Police Station in connection with an alleged unlawful gathering in front of Villa No. 5/6 at Raidurgam. Suman and others allegedly raised slogans against excise police officials and the government.

Justice K. Sujana issued notices to the de facto complainants and the state government, directing them to file their responses by March 17.