Balapur Ganesh Laddu Auctioned For Rs 30 Lakh

Hyderabad: The Balapur Ganesh laddu auction, the most anticipated event of Ganesh Nimajjan, started at 10:30 a.m. today, with Kolan Shankar Reddy winning the laddu for Rs 30,01,000.

Last year, the bid was won by Dasari Dayananda Reddy from Turkayamjal for Rs 27 lakh. The excitement surrounding the Balapur Ganesh laddu auction attracted thousands of devotees from across the state, with many tuning in to their televisions.



The first bidding took place in 1994 when Kolan Mohan Reddy secured for Rs 450, and very next year same person by making it Rs 4,500. In 1996, Kolan Krishna Reddy took for Rs 18,000 but the demand increased reaching Rs 1,05,000 in 2002 by Kondade Madhav. In 2015 the auction bidding reached seven digit, when Kallen Madhan Mohan Reddy took the laddu for 10,32,000.

