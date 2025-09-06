Balapur Ganesh Idol Immersion Concludes

Hyderabad: The immersion of the famous Balapur ganesh idol was completed at Hussainsagar on Saturday evening.

In a tweet, the Hyderabad traffic police said, “The immersion of Balapur Ganesh Ji has been completed peacefully. Thank you all for your cooperation in ensuring a smooth and safe procession and immersion.”

After completion of laddu auction, the vehicle carrying the Balapur ganesh idol passed through the main thoroughfares of Falaknuma, Charminar, Madina, Begum Bazaar, MJ Market, Abids, Basheerbagh and Liberty before reaching Hussainsagar for immersion.