Balapur Ganesh Idol Immersion Concludes

Telangana
DC Correspondent
6 Sept 2025 7:03 PM IST

The Hyderabad traffic police thanked everyone for their cooperation in ensuring a smooth and safe procession and immersion

The immersion of the famous Balapur ganesh idol was completed at Hussainsagar on Saturday evening. (Photo: X)

Hyderabad: The immersion of the famous Balapur ganesh idol was completed at Hussainsagar on Saturday evening.

In a tweet, the Hyderabad traffic police said, “The immersion of Balapur Ganesh Ji has been completed peacefully. Thank you all for your cooperation in ensuring a smooth and safe procession and immersion.”

After completion of laddu auction, the vehicle carrying the Balapur ganesh idol passed through the main thoroughfares of Falaknuma, Charminar, Madina, Begum Bazaar, MJ Market, Abids, Basheerbagh and Liberty before reaching Hussainsagar for immersion.


