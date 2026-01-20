Balancing Ancient Tribal Customs With 21st Century Infrastructure in Medaram

Warangal: Panchayat raj minister Danasari ‘Seethakka’ Anasuya played a key role in addressing objections and confusion over icons used for the Sammakka-Saralamma temple during modernisation works. The minister’s efforts built consensus among priests, tribal elders, Adivasi associations, and historical researchers, leading to the successful transformation of the site for Maha-Jathara to be held here in Medaram of Tadvai mandal in Mulugu district.

The modernisation project faced a critical hurdle when the Tudum Debba leaders raised concerns after inspecting the works. Convener Ramanala Laxmaiah argued that the inclusion of symbols like the Swastik and certain stone carvings (Shanku and Chakra) appeared to impose external religious traditions onto the nature-worshipping Koya culture. Laxmaiah demanded a re-evaluation, fearing that the true history of the Adivasi was being misrepresented to future generations.

Responding to these allegations, Dr Maipathi Arun Kumar, and his research team from the Sammakka Saralamma Archaeology Indigenous Research Institute provided a detailed scholarly defence. The team said that they spent 15 years studying mountain cave manuscripts and Koya inscriptions to ensure every carving was authentic.

Arun Kumar explained that the vertical lines are not religious marks from other faiths but the specific symbol of the 4th Gottu (clan) belonging to Govinda Raju. He clarified that symbols like the Trishul (trident) and Shanku (conch) are documented in the ancient Koya texts as indigenous ‘Adi-symbols’ representing specific tribal lineages and nature-based belief systems.

Minister Seethakka who played a pivotal role in mediating the dispute explained that the modernisation follows a ‘Nature Theory’ approved by the tribal priests, where all movements including the placement of the Swastik followed the natural right-to-left rotation of the planets.

She said that the decision to place all four deities (Sammakka, Saralamma, Pagididda Raju and Govinda Raju) in a single row was made with unanimous consent of the Pujaris to facilitate a peaceful experience for the crores of devotees expected to visit during Maha Jathara.

Following the detailed clarifications, tribal and Adivasi leaders have voiced their satisfaction and extended their support. The research team stated that the 7,000 carvings are a defense of tribal history meant to stand for another thousand years. Tribal elders noted that by involving the Siddaboina and Kokkera vamsa (lineage) families in the process, the government has ensured that the soul of the festival remains intact.

The project is now moving fast forward as a symbol of Adivasi self-respect, with priests and leaders agreeing that the shrine will serve as a permanent record of their ancestors’ bravery and their deep connection to the natural world.