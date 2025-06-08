Bakrid Celebrated With Devotion And Feasts

Hyderabad:Id-ul-Zuha, popularly known as Bakrid, was celebrated with religious fervour and festive joy across the state on Saturday. Devotees offered special prayers at idgahs and mosques in the morning, followed by community gatherings and traditional feasts. Large congregations were seen at Mir Alam idgah, Old idgah Madannapet, Mecca Masjid, the Seven Tombs and several other locations in the city.

A key ritual of the festival is the sacrifice of healthy animals, according to one's capacity. The meat is divided into three parts — one for the poor and needy, one for friends and relatives and one for personal use. Throughout the city, people were seen carrying meat portions for distribution. As there is a large quantity of meat of sacrifice, people prepare a variety of dishes like mutton kababs, shaami, kofta, biryani, tahari and nihari as festival specials.

Qari Syed Mohammed Yusuf Madani, Imam of the Old Idgah at Madannapet, explained that the festival commemorated sacrifice in the name of God.

Prayers began at 8 am with a sermon highlighting the day’s significance, followed by the special Id namaz at 9 am, which lasted 10 minutes. The Arabic khutbah (sermon), an essential part of the ritual, followed. The gathering concluded with prayers for family and societal well-being. He added that those who are unable to attend Haj observe Bakrid in the same spirit as it is celebrated there. Sacrifices will continue until Asar (evening) prayers on Monday.



Hashim Adil, a resident of Chanchalguda shared, “We went for the namaz to a nearby mosque which is comfortable for me, as we need to proceed with the sacrifice of sheep and to save time and energy for a long day of celebrations. A busy festival day in finding a butcher and works need to be completed on the same day.”

Asma Sharia from Akber Bagh shared, “I always look forward to Bakrid, welcoming guests and enjoying kebabs. This year, I spoke to my children about the festival’s meaning, just like my parents once did—it brings me great happiness.”



“Like every year, Bakrid reminds us that true sacrifice lies in sharing, from offering sheep to feeding the needy, it is a festival that unites hearts,” said Mohammed Sohailuddin from Moosarambagh. He added, “Even my Hindu friends eagerly wait for the biryani because affection and food know no religion.”