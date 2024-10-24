Bail granted to Jani Master

Hyderabad: Jani Master has been granted bail by the Telangana High Court in a sexual assault case. Jani Master, a well-known and National Award-winning choreographer, was accused of sexual assault by a woman who worked with him. He was arrested last month by the Cyberabad Police in Bengaluru.

The Cyberabad police have registered a case against Jani Master after the woman alleged sexual assault by him during outdoor shoots. The Raidurgam police registered a zero FIR based on her complaint and transferred it to the Narsingi police station where she resides.



