Bad Weather Hits Hyderabad Air Traffic

Hyderabad: Several domestic flights bound for Hyderabad were diverted to nearby cities on Tuesday due to heavy rain and poor weather conditions. One international flight was also cancelled due to bad weather in its city of origin.

A total of five IndiGo flights were diverted. Flight 6E 638 from Bengaluru was sent to Vijayawada, while flights 6E 6528 from Kolkata, 6E 6166 from Lucknow, 6E 471 from Jaipur and 6E 5326 from Mumbai were rerouted to Bengaluru.

Airport officials said the diversions were carried out for passenger safety. "The flights could not land in Hyderabad due to bad weather conditions. Once the weather improved, five of the diverted flights were brought back to Hyderabad and landed safely," the official explained.

Officials added that flight operations are currently normal. Meanwhile, Salam Air’s international flight OV 735 from Muscat to Hyderabad was cancelled on Tuesday night due to adverse weather in Muscat.