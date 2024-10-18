‘Bad Response’ Forces TPDMA to End Strike

Hyderabad:The Telangana Private Degree and PG Colleges Managements Association (TPDMA) has announced that they will be withdrawing the strike that has affected degree and postgraduate colleges across the state for the past four days. The decision comes after facing untenable circumstances where building owners and faculty members were uncooperative.

In a press statement released by the TPDMA, they stated that they will resume normal operations from Friday. This decision follows interventions by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, who directed education principal secretary Burra Venkatesham to address the concerns raised by the college managements.



On Thursday, Venkatesham met with representatives of the TPDMA at the Secretariat and conveyed that the Chief Minister was committed to improving the quality of education and stabilising the state's education system. Venkatesham requested the managements to call off their strike, assuring them that the government would expedite the release of pending fee reimbursements to the colleges.



Association state president Dr Bojja Suryanarayana Reddy, along with secretaries Yada Ramakrishna, Subhash Reddy, Dr Narendra Reddy, and other members including Parameshwar, Rama Rao, Bhaskar Rao, Narsimha Yadav, Ramesh, Srinivas, and several others, participated in the meeting.

