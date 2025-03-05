Backward classes welfare body against closure of schools

Hyderabad:The National Backward Classes Welfare Association has asked the government to stop closing public schools. They stated that 400 schools in Greater Hyderabad have already shut down with 30 more set to close. Many others are at risk.

A delegation, including activists and educationists, will meet education minister on Thursday. The association demands new government schools in areas where private schools have shut down.

They also want the government to use 320 acres of vacant school land for education. Criticising privatisation, they called for increased funding to ensure quality education remains affordable and accessible to all.