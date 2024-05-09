Bachupally Wall Collapse Incident: Six Persons Arrested for Negligence

Hyderabad: Six persons arrested in connection with the wall collapse incident at an under construction site in Bachupally on Thursday.



Police arrested builder Aravind Reddy, Site Engineer Sathish, Project Manager Francis, Contractor Rajesh and other two in the case. They will be produced in the court, the police said.

The police registered a case under Section 304-II (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

Seven persons including two women and a four –year old boy, died and four others suffered injuries after a 30-foot-high recently built compound wall fell on sheds, where the victims were living at Renuka Yellamma colony in Bachupally in Medchal Malkajgiri district.