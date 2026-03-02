Bachupally Student’s Suicide Bid Exposes Abuse

Hyderabad: An alleged case of sexual exploitation involving a student of a private engineering college in Bachupally came to light after she reportedly attempted suicide on Saturday, prompting her mother to file a police complaint.

According to the complaint, a fellow student, Ashish, befriended the victim nearly a year ago and later subjected her to repeated sexual assault. He allegedly administered intoxicants, procured through the Dark Web, and exploited her both on campus and elsewhere. Another youth, Praveen, was also named in the complaint for assault.

The victim’s mother alleged that the accused threatened to circulate nude photographs if she resisted. She claimed the matter had earlier been reported to the college management, but no action was taken. The victim herself stated she was once assaulted inside a classroom, where staff caught them, but the management accepted the accused’s explanation.

The issue surfaced after the student’s suicide attempt. Bachupally police registered a case under charges of rape and criminal intimidation and have initiated an investigation.