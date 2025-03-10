 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Bachupally residents warn of fresh protest

Telangana
DC Correspondent
10 March 2025 11:11 PM IST

Bachupally residents warn of fresh protest over pollution

Bachupally residents warn of fresh protest
x
achupally residents have warned of another protest on Sunday if the Pollution Control Board (PCB) fails to take action against industrial pollution.(DC File Photo)

Hyderabad:Bachupally residents have warned of another protest on Sunday if the Pollution Control Board (PCB) fails to take action against industrial pollution. They allege that despite their demonstration on March 9, officials have yet to provide a clear response or implement effective measures.

While the PCB officials claim that inspections are underway, they have been unable to confirm how many industries have been checked in the past two days, with some shifting responsibility onto others.

“If the authorities do not take visible steps or provide clear answers, residents will gather again at the PCB office in Erragadda to protest,” warned Venkata Subbarao Kantheti, a resident. He stressed the need for transparency and regular updates on efforts to curb pollution.

A PCB official said inspection teams had been dispatched to Bachupally and surrounding areas, including Bollaram, Kazipally, Bonthapally, Jinnaram and Pashamylaram, to monitor pollution levels.

The official added that complaints had been received before the March 9 protest and that patrolling teams were actively inspecting industries. However, he admitted that completely removing the chemical odour is difficult.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Bachupally protest pollution control board 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X