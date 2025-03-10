Bachupally residents warn of fresh protest

Hyderabad:Bachupally residents have warned of another protest on Sunday if the Pollution Control Board (PCB) fails to take action against industrial pollution. They allege that despite their demonstration on March 9, officials have yet to provide a clear response or implement effective measures.

While the PCB officials claim that inspections are underway, they have been unable to confirm how many industries have been checked in the past two days, with some shifting responsibility onto others.



“If the authorities do not take visible steps or provide clear answers, residents will gather again at the PCB office in Erragadda to protest,” warned Venkata Subbarao Kantheti, a resident. He stressed the need for transparency and regular updates on efforts to curb pollution.



A PCB official said inspection teams had been dispatched to Bachupally and surrounding areas, including Bollaram, Kazipally, Bonthapally, Jinnaram and Pashamylaram, to monitor pollution levels.



The official added that complaints had been received before the March 9 protest and that patrolling teams were actively inspecting industries. However, he admitted that completely removing the chemical odour is difficult.