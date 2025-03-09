Bachupally residents cry foul over rising air pollution

Hyderabad:For years, residents of Bachupally have struggled with industrial pollution, complaining of strong chemical smells and harmful gases from nearby factories. However, the problem, many residents say, is getting worse, causing burning eyes, breathing difficulties, and other health concerns.

Despite repeated complaints, no major action has been taken. Frustrated by the inaction, nearly 400 residents, including children, gathered at Bachupally crossroads on Sunday to demand stricter pollution control measures from the Pollution Control Board (PCB).



Venkata Subbarao Kantheti, a resident since 2011, expressed his disappointment. "We have been facing this issue for years. In 2016, we held a big protest, but nothing changed. The chemical smell is worst between 3 am and 6 am, making it hard to live here. We have complained many times, but no real action has been taken."



Another resident, Lakshmi V, said, "People keep complaining, but nothing is done. The government must take strict action. Factories should follow pollution rules or be moved elsewhere."



Many fear the long-term effects of air pollution on their health, especially lung infections and other serious illnesses. They say the strong chemical smell lingers in the air daily, making their surroundings unsafe.



Residents are urging the Pollution Control Board and local authorities to take immediate action. They warn that if no steps are taken, they will continue protesting until their concerns are addressed.



A PCB official, who wished not to be named, acknowledged the complaints from residents but explained that the issue is linked to the proximity of industries. "These industries have been in that area for 20-30 years. As the city expands, residential areas are coming closer to industrial zones. Some smell may be present, but it should not cause extreme discomfort to pedestrians," the official said.



On air quality testing, the official admitted that by the time teams arrive, the chemical smell has often faded. "We are monitoring the air, and we have set up teams to check whether industries are following pollution control measures. However, it takes 4-5 days to get results from monitoring stations," he added.



When asked about action after the protests, the official said that some industries might have issues with their pollution control systems, which could be worsening the situation. "We have formed a team to inspect whether pollution control measures are working properly. If industries are not following the norms, action will be taken," the official assured.



The official also said there were talks about shifting some factories to other areas. However, no concrete steps have been taken yet.



However, environmentalist Babu Rao, said the PCB’s response was not good enough. "Officials must ensure pollution stays within safe limits. If people can smell chemicals from five or eight kilometres away, it means the pollution is too high. The authorities must monitor air quality in real time and take strict action against violators," he said.