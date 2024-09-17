Baby ponds, portable tanks now popular for Immersion

Hyderabad: As part of the Ganesh idol immersion festivities, the baby ponds, portable water tanks, and excavation ponds, which were set up by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) across the city are receiving good responses from devotees.

The portable tanks and baby ponds, spread across key locations, are being used for immersion to reduce the strain on large water bodies like Hussainsagar and Saroornagar lake. With Ganesh nimmajjanam set to take place tomorrow, there is a significant rise in the use of tanks, with many devotees already immersing their idols.

For idols closer to five feet in height, the GHMC has arranged cranes to lower them into the tanks. Rajesh Kumar, a supervisor at Amberpet’s immersion point, said, "The portable tanks are helping us manage the crowd and keep the environment clean. It is a great initiative for a safer immersion."

Priya Reddy, a devotee who immersed a clay idol in the tank, said, "It is convenient and I feel it is better than immersing the idol in Tank Bund. I also feel good knowing that I'm doing my part in protecting our lakes."

The initiative is expected to see an increase in immersions on Tuesday, with police diverting several smaller idols to these tanks and ponds instead of larger lakes.