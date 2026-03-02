Babli Project Gates Lifted, Water Flows to Telangana

NIZAMABAD: Irrigation officials from Telangana and Maharashtra on Sunday lifted the gates of the Babli project near Dharmabad in Nanded district of Maharashtra and released water from the River Godavari, following directions of the Supreme Court.

Officials from both states jointly inspected the project and released water downstream towards Telangana.

About 0.60 tmc of water was released from the Babli project on Sunday. The water is expected to reach the Sriramsagar project in Nizamabad district, benefiting areas in Nanded, Nizamabad and Nirmal districts.

Officials said the released water would be utilised for rabi crops in north Telangana districts. They added that coordinated action between Telangana and Maharashtra irrigation departments would ensure effective utilisation of Godavari waters through the Babli project.

Central water commission Upper Godavari division executive engineer M.L. Franklin, Nanded irrigation division executive engineer C.R. Bansood, Babli irrigation sub-division Umri sub-divisional officer Chaitanya D. Potdar, Sriramsagar project irrigation division-1 assistant executive engineer Ravi Kottha, and Purna sub-division assistant executive engineer Bibhuti Bhusan Nayak were present during the release.