Shivadhar Reddy Is New DGP of Telangana

Hyderabad: The Government of Telangana on Friday issued formal orders appointing B. Shivadhar Reddy as the new Director General of Police (DGP) for the state.

Mr Reddy officially received his appointment papers directly from Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. The move confirms the state's new top police leadership under the current administration.

A 1994 batch IPS officer, Mr Reddy most recently served as the Intelligence Chief. He is also notable for having been the state’s first-ever Intelligence Chief upon the formation of Telangana.

Mr Reddy brings extensive experience to the role, having previously served as the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for Hyderabad's South Zone and as a commander in the elite Grey Hounds anti-insurgency squad. He also held the significant post of Police Commissioner in Visakhapatnam. Furthermore, Mr Reddy completed his LLB degree from Osmania University.