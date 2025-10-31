Azharuddin Takes Oath as Minister

Hyderabad: Former cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin took oath as Minister at Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad on Friday afternoon.

The oath of office was administered by Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma.

The move comes ahead of the crucial Jubilee Hills Assembly bypoll and it is seen as an attempt to boost the Congress’s appeal among Muslim voters, who constitute a significant portion of the electorate in the constituency.

Azharuddin’s induction is being viewed as a strategic political decision addressing two major concerns, the absence of minority representation and the lack of a minister from Hyderabad district in the 23-month-old Congress government.