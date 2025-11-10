Hyderabad: Former Indian cricket captain Mohammed Azharuddin takes charge as Minister for Minorities Welfare and Public Enterprise at Telangana Secretariat here on Monday.

Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries, Sports and Youth Services, Vakiti Srihari, and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Prabhakar extended congratulations to Azharuddin and wished that he would fulfill the aspirations of people in the State under the leadership of the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

Azharuddin was sworn in as minister in the Cabinet at a simple ceremony held at Raj Bhavan on Friday. Governor Jishnu Dev Varma administered the oath of office and secrecy in the presence of Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, and senior ministers.