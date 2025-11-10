 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Azharuddin Takes Charge as Minister

Telangana
10 Nov 2025 12:58 PM IST

Azharuddin was sworn in as minister in the Cabinet at a simple ceremony held at Raj Bhavan on Friday

Azharuddin Takes Charge as Minister
x
Former Indian cricket captain Mohammed Azharuddin takes charge as Minister for Minorities Welfare and Public Enterprise at Telangana Secretariat here on Monday. (Photo: By Arrangement)

Hyderabad: Former Indian cricket captain Mohammed Azharuddin takes charge as Minister for Minorities Welfare and Public Enterprise at Telangana Secretariat here on Monday.

Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries, Sports and Youth Services, Vakiti Srihari, and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Prabhakar extended congratulations to Azharuddin and wished that he would fulfill the aspirations of people in the State under the leadership of the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

Azharuddin was sworn in as minister in the Cabinet at a simple ceremony held at Raj Bhavan on Friday. Governor Jishnu Dev Varma administered the oath of office and secrecy in the presence of Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, and senior ministers.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
mohammad azharuddin Assumes charge minorities welfare ponnam prabhakar Vakiti Srihari 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X