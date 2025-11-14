Azharuddin Holds First Review On Waqf Board

Hyderabad: With Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is seeking an extension of the deadline for the Umeed portal, minority welfare minister Mohammed Azharuddin conducted his first review meeting of state Waqf Board at Secretariat on Thursday.

Azharuddin held a detailed discussion on registration of properties on Umeed portal, the progress and capacity-building of field teams and custodians. Besides this, the minister reviewed the present situation of properties and steps taken to protect, possible administrative reforms and explored strengthening of the board.

He noted that CM was keen on Waqf affairs and had already requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend the Umeed portal’s deadline by one year to enable comprehensive, error-free registrations across Telangana. Azharuddin said the extension would help address technical issues, retrieval of legacy records, and training needs for stakeholders.

B. Shafiullah, secretary of minority welfare, Mohammed Asadullah, CEO of Telangana Waqf Board, and other senior officials were present.