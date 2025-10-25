 Top
Azharduddin Urges Voters to Elect Naveen Yadav with a Huge Majority in Jubilee Hills

Telangana
25 Oct 2025 12:06 PM IST

Senior Congress leaders campaign for Naveen Yadav in Jubilee Hills.

Azharduddin Urges Voters to Elect Naveen Yadav with a Huge Majority in Jubilee Hills
Hyderabad: Former MP and senior Congress leader Azharuddin has appealed to voters to ensure a landslide victory for Congress candidate Naveen Yadav in Jubilee Hills. Campaigning alongside Yadav in Sheikhpet, Azharuddin, along with Muslim community leaders, highlighted the welfare schemes and development initiatives undertaken by the Congress party.



Minister Vivek also emphasized that development projects worth around ₹200 crore have been launched in the constituency. Several senior and local Congress leaders participated in the campaign, urging the public to support Yadav for continued growth and progress.




