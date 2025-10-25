Azharduddin Urges Voters to Elect Naveen Yadav with a Huge Majority in Jubilee Hills

Hyderabad: Former MP and senior Congress leader Azharuddin has appealed to voters to ensure a landslide victory for Congress candidate Naveen Yadav in Jubilee Hills. Campaigning alongside Yadav in Sheikhpet, Azharuddin, along with Muslim community leaders, highlighted the welfare schemes and development initiatives undertaken by the Congress party.









Minister Vivek also emphasized that development projects worth around ₹200 crore have been launched in the constituency. Several senior and local Congress leaders participated in the campaign, urging the public to support Yadav for continued growth and progress.









