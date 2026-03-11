Azhar Reviews Arrangements For CM’s Dawat-e-Iftar

Hyderabad: As part of Dawat-e-Iftar to be hosted by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on March 15, minority affairs and public enterprises minister Mohammad Azharuddin reviewed the arrangements at LB Stadium.

During the review meeting chaired by the minister, he directed the organising committee to ensure smooth, well-coordinated and comprehensive arrangements for the successful conduct of the event.

He discussed in detail plans to ensure the large gathering does not face inconvenience and also checked seating, security and food arrangements being made. Moreover, he asked departments to work in close coordination and stressed for a smooth conduct of the programme. The minister asked officials to avoid lapses and focus on proper planning to ensure success.

Officials of various departments discussed logistics in detail as Azharuddin reviewed entry and exit points for smoother crowd flow. They also discussed plans for setting up lighting and sanitation facilities.

Azharuddin asked officers to ensure basic facilities. He said drinking water and personnel for medical assistance should be kept within reach and also asked teams engaged in the task to stay alert during the programme to ensure a hitch-free event.

Government Adviser Mohammed Ali Shabbir, minority welfare secretary B. Shafiullah were also present besides senior officers from several departments.

Meanwhile the state government also distributed 2.66 lakh Ramzan gift packets to economically weaker families. Each gift pack consists of a sari with a blouse piece, a chudidar top with chunni, and a kurta-pyjama. Apart from this, each of the 813 mosques in the state have been extended `1 lakh for organising Iftar and facilitating community gatherings during Ramzan.

During the launch event at Shahi Masjid at Bagh-e-Aam masjid at Public Gardens recently, Azharuddin thanked the Chief Minister for extending this ‘Id Ka Tohfa’ initiative.

“The initiative was undertaken by the Congress government as part of its commitment to support minority communities during the sacred month of Ramzan. Congress government in Telangana remains committed to the welfare, development and support of minority communities. Ramzan is a month of compassion, unity and charity and the government is proud to stand with the Muslim community by providing Ramzan gifts every year,” he noted.