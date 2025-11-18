Azhar, MIM MLA, Officials Leave for Saudi

Hyderabad:Minorities minister Mohammed Azharuddin, minorities welfare secretary B. Shafiullah and AIMIM legislator Majid Hussain have left for Saudi Arabia on Monday to coordinate with the Saudi Arabia government for burial arrangements of the Umrah pilgrims from the state who died in the tragic bus accident near Medina.

Around 35 relatives, two from the family of each of the victims, along with two officers from the committee, will be leaving for Saudi on Tuesday. Their visa processing have been forwarded to the Saudi consulate. Passports of a few members of the families have expired, the officer said, adding they coordinated with the regional passport office Hyderabad and renewed the same.



The official delegation will oversee the victims burial. Before burial, DNA testing will conducted as per requirement, and certificates of death will be handed over to their relatives, an official said.



Meanwhile, Azharuddin, who held a meeting with government adviser Shabbir Ali and TMREIS president Faheem Qureshi, said that as per instructions of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, the families were being taken to Saudi Arabia. “In coordination with Saudi government, we are making necessary arrangements,” he said. The government will support the victims’ families and ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh has been announced for the next of kin of each of the dead, he added.