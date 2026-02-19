Azhar Launches Welfare Sops For Minorities

HYDERABAD: Minorities welfare minister Mohammed Azharuddin launched the economic support and skill development schemes for minorities. He affirmed that the schemes would provide direct support to beneficiaries, particularly women and youth, enabling them to become financially independent.

With a total outlay of about ₹90 crore for schemes, these included ongoing schemes under economic support (2025-26). As part of these, ₹15 crore is being spent on distributing tool kits and generators to members of the Turka Kasha community, with a unit cost of up to ₹60,000, as a one-time grant for their empowerment. While ₹40 crore for distribution of e-scooters to the minority youth with unit cost up to ₹1.50 lakh with 80 per cent subsidy from TGMFC (Telangana Minority Finance Corporation) and 20 per cent beneficiary share under empowerment of youth.

The corporation is also spending on economic support scheme (2024-25). As part of this ₹5 crore is being utilised for distribution of mopeds to the members of the fakheer/dudekula and other Muslim vulnerable minority communities for their rehabilitation. While ₹25 crore is used for distribution of 100 per cent subsidy cheques up to ₹50,000 per beneficiary as one time grant for minority women (widow, divorcee, orphan, destitute, single women/spinster) for their empowerment under ‘Indiramma Minority Mahila Yojana Scheme’.

At the event held in Nampally, the minister highlighted the government’s commitment to inclusive growth and emphasised the importance of economic assistance, skill development, and self-employment opportunities in improving the livelihoods of minority families. Amongst those who attended include Chief Whip in the Legislative Council, Patnam Mahender Reddy, government adviser Mohammed Ali Shabbir, Finance Corporation chairman Obedulla Kotwal, MLCs Mirza Riyaz Ul Hassan Effendi and Mirza Rahmath Baig, former MLC Amer Ali Khan and others.

The corporation chairman stated that the initiative reflects the government’s continued efforts to ensure sustainable development and equal opportunities for minority communities across Telangana. “The programme included distribution of economic assistance under various schemes, asset support for self-employment, and the launch of training and placement initiatives for minority youth for the financial year 2025–26. Special focus was placed on empowering minority women through financial grants and providing employment-oriented training to enhance skill development,” informed Kotwal.