Azad Engineering Opens Lean Facility for Mitsubishi

Hyderabad: Precision engineering player Azad Engineering inaugurated its exclusive lean manufacturing facility for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) at Tunikibollaram near Hyderabad.

This facility follows Azad's signing of the long-term contract and price agreement with Mitsubishi in November 2024. It currently employs 200.

"As a leading company in gas turbines and steam turbines, MHI provides technologies and solutions. Azad supplies crucial products essential for the manufacturing of MHI's gas and steam turbines,” said Masahito Kataoka, Sr. vice-president, GTCC business division, energy system, MHI, Japan, at the inauguration.

“The inauguration of this facility highlights Telangana’s growing role as a preferred manufacturing destination,” said Telangana Industries and IT special chief secretary Jayesh Ranjan

“The inauguration of this exclusive facility marks a new chapter in our decade-long partnership with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries. This plant is the first of many dedicated facilities we are building to meet the growing demand of our global OEM partners and will employ over 2,000 trained manpower overall when all our dedicated facilities are operational,” said Azad Engineering chairman and CEO Rakesh Chopdar.