Ayyappa Devotees’ Stage Protest at RGIA as IndiGo Cancels Flight to Cochin

Hyderabad: Several devotees observing ayyappa swamy deeksha staged a protest at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad on Friday after the cancellation of IndiGo flight bound to Cochin.

Irate devotees were waiting for the flight to take off from the RGIA since Thursday evening. As there was no information about the exact schedule of their flight to take off, the devotees registered their protest as it affected their travel plans.

The devotees raised slogans denouncing the attitude of the airlines and demanded it to make necessary arrangements for their safe travel to Cochin. Swamiye Saranam Ayyappa….. slogans rent the air at the airport. From Cochin, the devotees reach Sabarimala temple either by hiring a car or the State-run bus in Kerala.