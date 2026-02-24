Ayurvedic care launched at SICA, Chanchalguda

HYDERABAD: The Telangana prisons and correctional services department has inaugurated an Ayurvedic clinic at the State Institute of Correctional Administration (SICA), Chanchalguda, offering Panchakarma, detox and rejuvenation therapies at affordable prices.

Director-General, prisons, Dr Soumya Mishra said the Ayurvedic Village initiative combined affordable healthcare with prisoner rehabilitation, offering inmates certified training in therapies to improve employability after release. Another clinic is planned at Cherlapally.

The centre features four therapy rooms for outpatient services, including Abhyangam, Shirodhara, Kati Vasti, Navara Kizhi and Podikizhi. Treatments will address allergy, skin, kidney, digestive, musculoskeletal, neurological disorders, stress, hypertension and diabetes.

Dr Ramesh, an Ayurvedic doctor, said therapists would be appointed this week, preferably from reputed Kerala institutes. Sessions will range from 45 minutes to two hours depending on patient needs.