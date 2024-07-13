Hyderabad Traffic Restrictions For Golkanda Bonalu

Hyderabad: In view of Sri Jagadamba Mahankali Golconda Bonalu celebrations, a large number of devotees are expected to attend the celebrations from all over the city and surrounding villages from 8am to 11 pm on July 14, 18, 21, 25 and 28 and on August 1 and 4.



Accordingly, heavy traffic congestion is expected at the following three routes leading to Golconda Fort - Ramdevguda to Golconda Fort Makkai Darwaza, Langar Houz to Golconda Fort (via) Fathe Darwaza and Shaikpet Nala, SevenTombs to Golconda Fort (via) Banjara Darwaza.

In view of the above, the commuters using above roads are advised to take alternate routes in order to avoid inconvenience on the above mentioned dates from 8 am to11 pm.

The following are the parking arrangements made for the convenience of the devotees attending Bonalu celebrations at the fort: The devotees coming from Ramdevguda side towards Golconda Fort via Makkai Darwaza are requested to park their four wheeler vehicles at Military Ground Opposite to AOC Center Ramdevguda and bikes at Ashoor khana parking and besides Golconda wall.

The devotees coming from Langar Houz towards Golconda Fort via Fathe darwaza are requested to park their bikes at Huda Park and cars at Alankar Theatre and Old Petrol pump which is adjacent to Alankar Theatre. The Devotees coming from Shaikpet, Seven Tombs towards Golconda Fort are requested to park their bikes vehicles at Golf Club parking and three and four- wheeler vehicles should park at Deccan Park.

The devotees are requested to park their vehicles at designated parking places only and maintain line system at parking places and the commuters are also requested to take alternative routes to reach their destinations to avoid traffic congestion and co-operate with the Hyderabad traffic police.