Autos, Cabs Queue Up For Gas Refill

Hyderabad: Families in Hyderabad are panic-booking gas cylinders as a precautionary measure amid shortage of LPG due to ongoing US-Iran war. At petrol stations, auto-rickshaws and motor cabs are queuing up to refill gas, fearing further shortage of gas and price hike.

Telangana petroleum dealers, however, said there is normal fuel supply in the State.

While on the normal days, the LPG cylinder is delivered within two-three days, the conflict in Iran has pushed the estimated delivery to more than a fortnight and in some cases nearly 20 to 25 days.

"After booking the gas for refill, I received a message stating that the cylinder will be delivered in about 20 to 25 days," said Ramana, a Hyderabad resident. The auto rickshaws and cab drivers, who operate vehicles on LPG and CNG, have been hit hard due to gas shortage and raising operational costs.

Shaik Salauddin, founder president, Telangana Gig and Platform workers Union, said before the crisis the gas cost was Rs.70 per unit, which increased to Rs.92, with different filling stations charging different prices.

Autorickshaw and cab drivers earn less even after working all day and the increase in gas prices without a change in fares is affecting their livelihoods, he said.

Further, autorickshaws and cab drivers are being forced to spend hours at filling stations due to limited supply. They urged the Central government, which is focusing on domestic LPG supply, to consider the needs of auto and cab drivers who are dependent on gas.

As per gas agencies, LPG arrivals have come down from three to two loads, while bookings have increased sharply in the last couple of days. There is no impact on retail fuel outlets. However, bulk and industrial supplies are affected.

Rangareddy LPG Dealers Association president Kasula Srinivasulu said presently available gas cylinder stock is being supplied for domestic use. Supplies may remain safe for about 15 days as the Central government is also importing gas from Russia, which could provide some relief to people, he said

According to Telangana Petroleum Dealers Association president M. Amarendar Reddy, there is a lack of coordination between the Union oil ministry, oil companies and dealers, which is creating panic among people. He wanted the government to clearly inform the people about buffer stocks and supply plans.

Meanwhile, LPG cylinder transport drivers at Cherlapally alleged that they are forced to wait for seven to eight hours to collect loads, which earlier used to take only one or two hours.