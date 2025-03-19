Autorickshaw driver, aide held for robbery

Hyderabad: Banjara Hills police arrested two persons for allegedly attacking and robbing a software engineer. According to the Banjara Hills station house officer, the victim, P.

Raghavendra, was returning home after watching a second show at a theatre in Madhapur on Sunday night. When Raghavendra tried to take a U-turn on his bike, an autorickshaw came from the wrong side hit him at Jubilee Hills Road No. 45.

According to the police, Raghavendra applied the brake and averted an accident. He questioned the autorickshaw driver, who drove away. After covering some distance, the driver stopped the vehicle, alighted with an iron rod and, accompanied by an associate, attacked Raghavendra and stole Rs.6,000 from him. The accused have been identified as Veerappa Naik and Zubair.

3 break into 2 houses, flee with cash

Hyderabad: Chevella police registered a case after three unidentified persons broke into two houses and stole Rs.14,000 in Singappaguda in Chevella late on Monday night, after locking up the residents. According to Chevella inspector M. Bhoopal Sridhar, the trio, wearing masks and monkey caps, stole Rs.8,000 from one house and Rs.6,000 from the other.

In the first instance, assailants reportedly entered through a back gate that opened to the children's room. The accused locked the room where the house owners were sleeping and stole cash from the almirah.

In the second house, they entered through a gate that opened into the kitchen, locked all the rooms that had people inside and fled with the money. CCTV footage of the incident was also being circulated on social media platforms.

Serial offender held for breaking into Aruna’s house

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police have arrested Mohammed Akram, 48, a habitual offender with a history of house break-ins especially in Delhi, for illegally entering the residence of BJP MP D.K. Aruna in Jubilee Hills. Akram, who has a criminal record spanning Delhi and northeastern states, was apprehended near his house in Amanagar at around 10 am on Tuesday, west zone DCP S.M. Vijay Kumar said.

A special team of eight police personnel tracked Akram down by analysing CCTV footage from the MP’s residence and cross-referencing state and national crime records. Akram, a resident of Talabkatta and originally from Uttarakhand, has been involved in over 24 serious offences.

During interrogation, he claimed he was unaware that the house belonged to an MP. He had entered the premises intending to commit theft but became disoriented due to the house's size. Upon assuming he had been spotted by domestic staff on the third floor, he fled the scene. Police recovered several items he left behind at the crime scene, including a cap, hammer, screwdriver, cutter, locks, a bunch of keys, a mobile phone, a pair of shoes and his clothes, the DCP said.

Malkajgiri man loses Rs.8 L in stock trading scam

Hyderabad: A private company employee from Malkajgiri lost Rs.8 lakh in a stock trading scam after being lured by an social media advertisement offering trading tips. The victim, who came across the ad in late January, was drawn into a fraudulent scheme that wiped out his savings.

After clicking on the ad, he was added to a social messaging group where scammers provided what they called stock trading tips. Initially, they advised him to trade using his own demat account, making it seem like a legitimate opportunity. As his trust grew, they convinced him to open an "advanced broker account" for block trading, claiming it would yield higher returns.

Encouraged by initial profits, he deposited Rs.50,000 in February and continued trading. Seeing returns, he invested larger amounts, hoping for bigger gains. However, once he had made significant deposits, he found himself unable to withdraw any money. Attempts to contact the scammers went unanswered.

Realising he had been defrauded, he filed a complaint with the cybercrime police.