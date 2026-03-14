Autonomous Wheelchair, Robots Draw Spotlight at IIIT-H

Hyderabad: An autonomous self driving wheelchair designed to help persons with disabilities navigate independently, along with experimental robots and cybersecurity research, drew attention at the 25th R and D Showcase at the International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad (IIIT Hyderabad) on Saturday.

The two-day exhibition features more than 400 research posters, prototypes and demonstrations from 29 research centres, offering a glimpse of how emerging technologies in artificial intelligence, robotics, cybersecurity and digital public infrastructure are being developed in research labs.

Among the notable demonstrations is the autonomous wheelchair equipped with 3D LiDAR sensors for environmental perception and powered by Jetson Orin using ROS2, enabling the system to detect obstacles and navigate indoor environments with minimal user input. Researchers said the system uses advanced path planning and obstacle avoidance techniques to move safely through complex spaces.

Visitors also saw experimental flapping wing robots and spin drones, along with architectural models that illustrate traditional earthquake resistant housing methods used across India. These include Kath Kuni houses from Himachal Pradesh, Adobe houses from Rajasthan and Ikra houses from Assam, which use wood, mud brick and bamboo structures to absorb seismic shocks.

The showcase, themed “Trust in Technology – Security, Privacy and Transparency,” brought together researchers, students, policymakers and industry representatives to examine how technological systems can be designed with greater reliability and security.

Speaking at the event, Shivkumar Kalyanaraman, chief executive officer of the Anusandhan National Research Foundation, listed various national research funding initiatives aimed at strengthening collaboration between universities, industry and government laboratories.

IIIT Hyderabad director Sandeep K. Shukla said discussions around cybersecurity and digital trust were central to the event. “Technology should not control us. Instead, we should control technology,” he said.

Experts at a panel discussion also pointed to the growing scale of cybercrime and the shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals, stressing the need for stronger frameworks and a national cybersecurity strategy. The showcase is expected to draw students and representatives from more than 300 industries and institutions, providing opportunities for direct interaction with researchers and their work.