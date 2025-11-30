Automated Multi-level Car Parking Opened

Hyderabad: The automated smart multi-level car parking facility at KBR Park was inaugurated on Saturday. The parking fee is Rs.30 up to three hours for a car, and Rs. 10 for every additional hour. For a period between 10 and 24 hours, the fee has been pegged at Rs.120. Post 24 hours, the vehicle will be charged Rs.15 for every additional hour. Also on offer is a monthly pass costing Rs.3,000.

The agency has decided not to collect any fee from two-wheelers for now. When it will be imposed, the bike parking charges are Rs.15 for three hours, Rs.5 for every additional hour, Rs.60 for 10-24 hours and the monthly pass would cost Rs.1,500

According to the GHMC more such facilities will come up in the city. , at tourist locations, shopping complexes, and high-traffic zones under the PPP (public-private partnership) model. The parking unit at KBR Park was in alignment with the vision of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, the corporation said.

Following the inauguration, the invitees parked their vehicles in the facility and inspected its functioning. Nav Nirman Associates was lauded for completing the project within six months after receiving the GHMC standing committee’s approval.

The system at KBR Park is vertical, which keeps the footprint small while expanding the number of slots. It can take 72 cars, has space for two-wheelers, and will run from 5 am to 11 pm.

The facility will benefit walkers and joggers at KBR Park, who till now had to park their vehicles on the road and get challaned for it. Officials said with the vehicles being parked at a facility, illegal roadside parking would ease and allow free flow of traffic on the arterial road.