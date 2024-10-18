Auto Drivers Want Ban on Bike Taxis

Hyderabad:The Telangana autorickshaw drivers' joint action committee (JAC) will hold a state-wide protest on November 5, demanding that bike taxi services be banned, and that the Congress government fulfil its pre-election promises regarding their welfare.

In Hyderabad, the protest will be held at Dharna Chowk, Indira Park. Over 2 lakh autorickshaws operate in the state, about half of them in the capital.



JAC leaders explained that the Congress during its election campaign had made several promises which were not kept after the party came to power. Drivers were suffering loss of business because of the introduction of the Mahalakshmi scheme of free travel for women in buses, they said.



The JAC made 13 demands of the government, which included payment of `12,000 per annum to drivers, increasing the accident insurance, increasing the fares, last revised in 2012, and simplifying the application process for autorickshaws.



JAC member V. Maraiah said, “It is nearly one year since this government came to power but they have failed to deliver. This dharna is the voice of those drivers who are suffering."

