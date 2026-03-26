Auto Drivers Queue Up at Khairatabad Gas Station amid Fuel Rush

Hyderabad: Massive queues of auto rickshaws were seen at a gas filling station in Khairatabad on Thursday as drivers rushed in large numbers to secure fuel for their vehicles.

According to the local drivers, many of them had to wait in long lines to get fuel at a gas station in Khairatabad, urging the government to take immediate action to resolve the gas crisis and provide some relief to auto-rickshaw operators.

On Thursday, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Ravula Sridhar Reddy said the situation on the ground over-reported fuel shortages remains "very bad", with long queues witnessed at petrol pumps in Hyderabad amid panic among residents.

Speaking to ANI, Reddy said that despite multiple official statements, public anxiety persists, and people are seen forming huge lines outside petrol outlets to fill fuel. Reddy urged the Telangana state government to work in close coordination with the central government to ensure uninterrupted fuel supplies and to boost public confidence over availability.

"The situation on the ground is very bad. Even in Hyderabad, you can see huge lines before the petrol pumps to fill the fuel. The panic is gripping despite many statements. The state government should work in coordination with the central government and must ensure that there is no shortage of supplies, and they should instil confidence in the public that the supplies will be there," he said.