Auto Driver Rapes Woman in Gachibowli

Hyderabad: A private employee was allegedly raped by an autorickshaw driver near Masjid Banda within the Gachibowli police station limits at around 2.30 am on Tuesday. The driver was apprehended by the police on Tuesday evening and will be sent to judicial remand on Wednesday.

According to Gachibowli inspector S. Anjaneyulu, the accused has been identified as Parveen. The survivor had taken an autorickshaw from the Ramachandrapuram bus stand after returning from Chennai. While on her way back home in Gachibowli, the driver suddenly stopped the vehicle near Masjid Banda, dragged her out and allegedly raped her.

Sources alleged that when the survivor tried to scream for help, the driver tried to strangle her. On spotting a passerby, the accused driver fled the scene with the cash the victim possessed and her identity card.

After the driver left, the woman dialled 100. The police reached the spot and immediately shifted her to a hospital. After examining the CCTV footage, a case was registered.

The complaint has been taken into consideration and charges of rape have been filed against the accused. The case is being analysed from all angles and further investigation is underway, police said.