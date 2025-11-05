Auto Driver Dies by Self-Immolation After Drunk Driving Case in Kushaiguda

In a tragic incident at Kushaiguda, an auto driver identified as Meenreddy, a resident of Dammaiguda, died after setting himself on fire late Tuesday night.

Earlier, police had caught Meenreddy during a drunk driving check. His breath analyzer reportedly showed a reading of 120 mg/100 ml, following which police seized his auto and registered a case against him.

Distressed over the incident, Meenreddy allegedly poured petrol on himself and set himself ablaze around midnight. Locals and police rushed to douse the flames, but he sustained severe burns and died while being taken to the hospital.

His body has been shifted to Gandhi Hospital for postmortem examination. Family members allege that he took the extreme step due to the police action against him.