Authorities Cornered As Homeless Occupy Government 2BHKs In Jammikunta

KARIMNAGAR: Protesting against years of delay in allotment of houses by the state government, about 120 homeless families have forcibly occupied the vacant double-bedroom (2BHK) houses built by the state in Dharmaram village under Jammikunta municipality of Karimnagar district on Wednesday.

The occupants have declared that they are ready to face extreme consequences than vacate the premises, citing their seven-year wait for official allotment of houses to them that never materialised.

They maintain that the 2BHK have been lying neglected and unused for over seven years, falling into disrepair, while they are struggling to pay high rents in private accommodations. “We are tired of living in poverty and waiting for house ownership certificates that have never come,” a female occupant of one of the houses maintained.

Another occupant asserted that despite having been given titles back in 1995 and assurances from various political leaders over the years, they have been side-lined in every housing scheme.

Several occupants point out that while the current Indiramma housing scheme benefits those who already own land, landless poor families like theirs have been left with no options.

Local authorities now face a delicate situation. Some of the occupants have issued a chilling warning that they will resort to suicide if they are forced to leave the 2BHKs that they have occupied. The occupants are demanding that the government immediately regularise their stay and officially allot the houses to them, as they are anyway crumbling due to disuse.

Other eligible poor residents in the mandal have, however, expressed concern, fearing that such an illegal occupation might deprive them of a fair chance at allotment.

Revenue and police officials are monitoring the situation, though no formal eviction drive has been launched yet, given the sensitive nature of the protester’s demands.