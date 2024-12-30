Australian mineral experts to attend IIT-H workshop

 Top
Telangana
30 Dec 2024 10:05 PM IST
IIT Hyderabad will host a two-day workshop on January 3-4, 2025, to bring together Australian and Indian experts to discuss critical minerals research and innovation. (Image: DC)

Hyderabad: IIT Hyderabad will host a two-day workshop on January 3-4, 2025, to bring together Australian and Indian experts to discuss critical minerals research and innovation. The event, co-organised with Monash University, is part of the Australia-India Critical Minerals Research Hub (AICMRH). The workshop aims to develop sustainable strategies for mineral exploration, extraction, and recycling while strengthening partnerships between the two nations.

The workshop will feature plenary talks, keynote sessions and workshops focusing on creating a roadmap for research priorities. Experts from academia, industry and government will explore innovative approaches to mining sustainability, supply chain analysis and mineral processing.

IITH director Prof. B.S. Murty said the workshop was an important step in expanding India and Australia’s collaboration on critical minerals. He added that it fosters innovation and knowledge exchange.

The AICMRH, established under an MoU between IITH and Monash University, has received Rs 1.1 million in initial funding.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
