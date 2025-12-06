Australia Varsities Tie Up With Telangana Institutions

Hyderabad: Australian officials on Friday said the rapid rise in education tie-ups with Telangana institutions must translate into everyday academic work, honest student pathways and joint research — not just remain as names on paper.

Australian assistant minister for international education and assistant minister for customs and citizenship Julian Hill made the remarks during an interaction after his meeting with college heads, licensed education agents and officials from the Australian Department of Home Affairs.

Asked how Australia plans to ensure MoUs move beyond ceremonial signings, Hill said, “There are different kinds of MoUs, and we want them to set clear and workable expectations. We are not interested in arrangements that are just for show.”

Hill added that Hyderabad’s academic ecosystem already has the capability to deliver. “Hyderabad universities have strong teams doing serious research, and our role is to support that while giving Australian universities the autonomy they need to do their fullest best,” he said.

The city has seen a steady expansion of Australia-linked collaborations. IIT Hyderabad works with Monash University and Swinburne University of Technology on joint doctoral programmes and research.

Osmania University’s MoU with Western Sydney University covers exchange and online academic activities. The University of Hyderabad has partnered with Flinders University on postgraduate and short-term programmes. Mahindra University collaborates with La Trobe University. PJTSAU runs a dual agriculture degree with Western Sydney University. Several private institutes have also begun exploratory talks with Australian universities this year.

Hill was in Hyderabad for a reception hosted by the Association of Australian Education Representatives in India (AAERI) and Austrade.

The event brought together representatives from Australian universities, heads of colleges, education start-ups and AAERI-accredited agents. AAERI said the discussions focused on student safety, skilling pathways, visa clarity, post-study work options and the need for institutions to build collaborations that function on the ground instead of remaining symbolic.

Nathaniel Webb, First Secretary for Education and Research at the Australian High Commission, said Friday’s gathering is proof of a renewed moment of interest in Australia among Indian students.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, he said, “Now is a great time to be in Australia for higher education with eased laws and better rules to work and support yourself.”

Webb added that Hyderabad is becoming a priority location for Australian institutions. “The Telugu community is known not just for numbers but for the quality of students and workers it produces. It would not be surprising to see Australian campuses or deeper partnerships here,” he said.

Hill said the Australian government wants agreements to be predictable for students and achievable for institutions. “MoUs should come with clear expectations and solutions. Our aim is to make sure partnerships are practical and long-lasting,” he said.

AAERI said Friday’s discussions helped institutions understand current policy directions and the importance of responsible recruitment and student welfare.