Aurobindo Pharma Donates Rs 2 Crore to Hare Krishna Movement

Telangana
27 Nov 2025 11:32 PM IST

The Hare Krishna Movement said that the collaborative efforts between cultural institutions and socially responsible corporates are vital in preserving India’s heritage for future generations

Hyderabad: Aurobindo Pharma has donated Rs 2 crore to the Hare Krishna Movement Hyderabad, for the construction of Garuda Bhavan in the Hare Krishna Heritage Tower. K. Nithyananda Reddy, vice-chairman and managing director of Aurobindo Pharma, presented the cheque to Kaunteya Dasa, vice-president of the Hare Krishna Heritage Tower. He affirmed the company’s dedication in supporting initiatives that promote Indian heritage, art and culture. The Hare Krishna Movement said that the collaborative efforts between cultural institutions and socially responsible corporates are vital in preserving India’s heritage for future generations.



( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

