Audit Row over Fee Demands at Private Medical Colleges

Hyderabad: The Healthcare Reforms Doctors Association (HRDA) on Thursday submitted a formal representation to the health university registrar, alleging that two private institutions —CMR Institute of Medical Sciences and MNR Medical College and Hospital —were coercively demanding full fees from managementquota 1 (MQ1) Round 2 allotted students, despite interim orders of the High Court restricting it.

According to the complaint, this section of students reported being pressured to pay the entire fee immediately, with warnings of academic consequences if they failed to comply. The HRDA said students and parents were facing severe mental stress due to what it described as threats of failure and academic harassment.

The association pointed out that the High Court has issued multiple interim orders between December 29, 2025, and January 28, 2026 in various writ petitions related to fee regulation, directing the colleges to not insist on full fee payment until the matters are decided. HRDA said these orders were being ignored.

The HRDA has asked KNRUHS to take cognisance of the complaint, issue strict directions to the two colleges to comply with the interim orders, and stop any form of academic victimisation. It also sought compliance reports from the two institutions and action against managements if violations are established.