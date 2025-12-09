AU Alumni Meet on Dec. 13

Hyderabad: The Andhra University Alumni Association (AAA) will organise the annual alumni meet on Saturday, December 13. The event is supported by Dr G.M.Rao, founder chairman of AAA, and an illustrious alumnus, and Rajya Sabha member Sudha Murthy. The festivities begin at 10 am and will conclude at 5. 30 pm.

The theme of WAVES-2025 is women empowerment. It aims to bring together alumni from various affiliated colleges, alumni from various countries, campus colleges, academicians, researchers, and members from the University community.

The programme will include reflections from the alumni on the centennial journey of the Institutions and felicitations to the distinguished alumni. This year alumni from overseas, Delhi, Hyderabad, Amaravathi and Godavari chapters are expected to participate.

In a statement, Andhra University Alumni stated that it is committed to supporting its alma mater and fostering relationships with the industry. Alumni bond with Alma mater strengthens AU journey of excellence and heritage. Alumni will extend its support to make AU a Global University of par excellence. The University shall be a place of learning for the students across the Globe.

As a special gesture all women followers of Sudha Murthy are welcome to attend the event.